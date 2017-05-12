Ukrainian Anti-Gay Right Stirs Flap Over Eurovision 'Diversity' Rainbow
The transformation of a Soviet-era monument in Kiev into "the world's largest man-made rainbow" was meant to trumpet Ukraine's willingness to celebrate diversity as it hosts the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest. Instead, a dispute with far-right groups over the decision to color in the arch has highlighted a prevalence of homophobic attitudes despite the Western-backed government's pledge to promote LGBT rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|11 hr
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|11 hr
|About time
|7
|Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14)
|12 hr
|About time
|5
|Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14)
|12 hr
|About time
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|12 hr
|About time
|38
|Thousands of Right Sector supporters rally in K... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|About time
|103
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|Apr 26
|Truth
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC