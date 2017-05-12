Ukrainian Anti-Gay Right Stirs Flap O...

Ukrainian Anti-Gay Right Stirs Flap Over Eurovision 'Diversity' Rainbow

15 hrs ago

The transformation of a Soviet-era monument in Kiev into "the world's largest man-made rainbow" was meant to trumpet Ukraine's willingness to celebrate diversity as it hosts the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest. Instead, a dispute with far-right groups over the decision to color in the arch has highlighted a prevalence of homophobic attitudes despite the Western-backed government's pledge to promote LGBT rights.

