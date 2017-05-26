Ukraine signs investment protection pact with OPEC fund

The Ukrainian government on Friday signed an investment protection agreement with the fund for international development of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries , said the Cabinet press service. "The deal will facilitate investment channeled by the fund in the Ukrainian economy and support small and medium-sized enterprises in various sectors including energy, infrastructure, agriculture and others," Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister Stepan Kubiv was quoted as saying by the Cabinet press service.

