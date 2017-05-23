Ukraine signs declaration to boost tr...

Ukraine signs declaration to boost trade with Black Sea countries

13 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Ukraine has adopted a joint declaration with other 11 countries of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation to strengthen trade in the region, Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister Stepan Kubiv said on Monday. "The document has officially confirmed the mutual commitment of the Black Sea countries to give priority to simplifying procedures and improving terms of trade," Kubiv wrote on Facebook.

Chicago, IL

