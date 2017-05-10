Ukraine police find parents unconscio...

Ukraine police find parents unconscious in park with baby

Passed out drunk as a baby cries beside them... TWICE in one day: Police find parents unconscious in a park and then find them slumped over by their child again hours later Police said they saw the couple passed out and rescued the child before taking the family to a police station, where the parents received an official warning Drunken parents found passed out in the street with their toddler twice in the same day are facing child cruelty charges. Police first rescued the baby when his parents were found passed out next to a makeshift table with alcohol and baby bottles scattered around them.

