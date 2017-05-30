Ukraine needs China loan deadline pus...

Ukraine needs China loan deadline pushed back, Deputy PM says

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Reuters

May 24 Ukraine needs more time to submit proposals for coal and gas projects to China in order to secure funding worth up to $3.65 billion as Kiev is unlikely to meet a June deadline, Deputy Prime Minister Stepan Kubiv told Reuters. Ukraine signed a loan agreement with the China Development Bank in 2012 but has repeatedly pushed back deadlines by which it needs to submit plans for how the money will be used, because of differences between Ukrainian government bodies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... May 13 Southern 11
News President Trump meets with Russian officials am... May 12 Ms Sassy 3
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May 4 About time 7
Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14) May 4 About time 5
News Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14) May 4 About time 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,650 • Total comments across all topics: 281,238,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC