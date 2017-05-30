Ukraine needs China loan deadline pushed back, Deputy PM says

May 24 Ukraine needs more time to submit proposals for coal and gas projects to China in order to secure funding worth up to $3.65 billion as Kiev is unlikely to meet a June deadline, Deputy Prime Minister Stepan Kubiv told Reuters. Ukraine signed a loan agreement with the China Development Bank in 2012 but has repeatedly pushed back deadlines by which it needs to submit plans for how the money will be used, because of differences between Ukrainian government bodies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.