Ukraine expels Russian journalists trying to cover Eurovision contest
Ukraine's state border service blocked Maria Remizova and Elena Boduen, correspondents of the Russian daily Komsomolskaya Pravda , and Ramil Sitdikov, a photojournalist of the Moscow-based pro-Kremlin broadcaster RT , from entering the country, according to reports. The journalists were traveling to Ukraine to cover the Eurovision song contest, which is being hosted in the capital, Kiev, from May 7 to 13. , Remizova and Boduen were on a train from Moscow to Kiev on May 7, 2017, when border guards detained them for a document check at the Konotop checkpoint.
