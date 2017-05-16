Ukraine blocks popular Russian social...

Ukraine blocks popular Russian social networks

Kiev has been gradually expanding its list of outlawed Russian products and people barred for entering the country for either voicing support of the Kremlin's March 2014 annexation of Crimea or the self-proclaimed independence of Ukraine's east. KIEV: Ukraine on Tuesday blocked Russia's most popular social networks and an internet search engine in response to the Kremlin's alleged backing of a three-year separatist war in the east.

