Ukraine bans Steven Seagal over national security concerns

The action hero and Vladimir Putin pal is banned from entering Ukraine for five years over his apparently posing a threat to national security, The Guardian first reported. Seagal has "committed socially dangerous actions" that jeopardized Ukraine's security, the country's security service alleged in a letter published by news site Apostrophe - just five months after Putin hand-delivered the actor a Russian passport.

Chicago, IL

