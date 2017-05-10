Two Turkish doctors accused in organ transplant scam among arrested in Ukraine

Two Turkish doctors were among arrested suspects for allegedly running an organ trafficking network in Ukraine and selling organs to Turkey and the Philippines, daily Haberturk reported on May 10. Ukraine police last month detained the two Turkish men at the country's Borispol International Airport over allegations that they were running an organ trafficking gang and selling the organs of underprivileged people. The duo has been accused of bringing four to five people every month to Turkey and framing it as "health tourism."

