Two Turkish doctors accused in organ transplant scam among arrested in Ukraine
Two Turkish doctors were among arrested suspects for allegedly running an organ trafficking network in Ukraine and selling organs to Turkey and the Philippines, daily Haberturk reported on May 10. Ukraine police last month detained the two Turkish men at the country's Borispol International Airport over allegations that they were running an organ trafficking gang and selling the organs of underprivileged people. The duo has been accused of bringing four to five people every month to Turkey and framing it as "health tourism."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|May 5
|Truth
|10
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|May 4
|About time
|7
|Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14)
|May 4
|About time
|5
|Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14)
|May 4
|About time
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Thousands of Right Sector supporters rally in K... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|About time
|103
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC