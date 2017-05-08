Top U.S., Russian diplomats to meet i...

Top U.S., Russian diplomats to meet in Washington on Ukraine, Syria

Read more: Xinhuanet

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Washington D.C. on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine, Syria, and bilateral issues, the U.S. State Department said Monday. On Ukraine, the top diplomats will discuss the need to stop violence in eastern Ukraine and resolve the conflict through the full implementation of the Minsk agreements, the State Department said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

