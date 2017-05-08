Top U.S., Russian diplomats to meet in Washington on Ukraine, Syria
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Washington D.C. on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine, Syria, and bilateral issues, the U.S. State Department said Monday. On Ukraine, the top diplomats will discuss the need to stop violence in eastern Ukraine and resolve the conflict through the full implementation of the Minsk agreements, the State Department said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|May 5
|Truth
|10
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|May 4
|About time
|7
|Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14)
|May 4
|About time
|5
|Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14)
|May 4
|About time
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Thousands of Right Sector supporters rally in K... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|About time
|103
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC