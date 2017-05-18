Top Republican recorded suggesting that Trump is on Putin's payroll, 'swear to God'

Kevin McCarthy speaks following the Republican nomination election for House speaker in the Longworth House Office Building on October 8, 2015 Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, center, and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, left, talk to the press on Wednesday In this July 17, 2016, file photo, then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.