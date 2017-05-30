Time of the Poisoners

3 hrs ago Read more: Transitions Online

A thorough account of the killings of Ukrainian nationalists by the KGB brings up parallels between the Russia of the 1950s and today. The Soviet secret police assassinated four Ukrainian nationalist leaders in the West: Symon Petlura in Paris , Yevhen Konovalets in Rotterdam , and Lev Rebet and Stepan Bandera in Munich .

