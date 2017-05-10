Steven Seagal, Putin ally, barred fro...

Steven Seagal, Putin ally, barred from Ukraine

20 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Actor Steven Seagal attends qualifying ahead of the Russian Formula One Grand Prix at Sochi Autodrom on October 11, 2014 in Sochi, Russia Ukraine has banned the American action movie star Steven Seagal, who last year received Russian citizenship in a ceremony from President Vladimir Putin. A spokesman for the Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, confirmed the blacklisting of Seagal, a martial arts expert whose father was a Jew of Russian descent, in a statement sent last week to the Apostrophe news site.

