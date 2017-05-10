Sinister text messages reveal high-tech front in Ukraine war

In this photo taken Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, television journalist Julia Kirienko holds up her smartphone to show a text message reading "Ukrainian soldiers, they'll find your bodies when the snow melts", in Kiev, Ukraine. Ukrainian soldiers fighting pro-Russian separatists are being bombarded by threats and disinformation via text message, the 21st-century equivalent of dropping leaflets on the battlefield.

