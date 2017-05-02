Russia's Putin to talk with the leaders of the West - separately
This Oct. 19, 2016 photo shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel shaking hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Chancellery in Berlin. Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to talk with the West's two most powerful leaders Tuesday, with a face-to-face meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, followed by a phone call with President Trump later in the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Right Sector supporters rally in K... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|About time
|103
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|Apr 26
|Truth
|8
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr 25
|About time
|8
|Forums removed
|Apr 20
|Cassandra_
|22
|True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16)
|Apr 20
|About time
|174
|Nazis start another civil war, in western Ukrai... (Jul '15)
|Apr 20
|About time
|7
|The Center for Jewish History Announces January...
|Apr 20
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC