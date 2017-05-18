Russian Lesbian Tells Inspiring Tale ...

Russian Lesbian Tells Inspiring Tale of Escape by Boat With Canadian Lover

Friday May 19 Read more: Advocate

Russia wasn't an easy place to be LGBT even before the infamous 2013 "gay propaganda" law and the recent persecution of gay and bisexual men in the Russian republic of Chechnya - as demonstrated by the inspiring story of two women who escaped by boat. The story of Elena, a Russian, and her Canadian partner, Meg, appeared this week in Prospekt Magazine, an online English-language publication based in St. Petersburg, Russia, and Elena has also written a book about their experiences.

