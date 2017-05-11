Russia-Ukraine clash leaves sour note at Eurovision
The Eurovision Song Contest was designed in the aftermath of World War II to bring the nations of Europe together to settle their differences through music, rather than harsher means. But politics has never been too far from the contest, and this year tensions have spilled over, leading to the absence of Russia from the world's single biggest music TV event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|May 5
|Truth
|10
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|May 4
|About time
|7
|Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14)
|May 4
|About time
|5
|Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14)
|May 4
|About time
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Thousands of Right Sector supporters rally in K... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|About time
|103
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC