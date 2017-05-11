Russia-Ukraine clash leaves sour note...

Russia-Ukraine clash leaves sour note at Eurovision

1 hr ago

The Eurovision Song Contest was designed in the aftermath of World War II to bring the nations of Europe together to settle their differences through music, rather than harsher means. But politics has never been too far from the contest, and this year tensions have spilled over, leading to the absence of Russia from the world's single biggest music TV event.

