Run out of her job by death threats after fixing Ukraine's economy

Friday May 5

Valeria Gontareva, Ukraine's central banker won the IMF's admiration - and then she was branded a 'Russian pig' and 'oligarch killer' Valeria Gontareva, governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, takes out her phone and pulls up a photo of her house in Kiev with the word "killer" and dollar signs scrawled across an outside wall. Another piece of graffiti shows a piggy bank with the words "Russian pig."

