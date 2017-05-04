Run out of her job by death threats after fixing Ukraine's economy
Valeria Gontareva, Ukraine's central banker won the IMF's admiration - and then she was branded a 'Russian pig' and 'oligarch killer' Valeria Gontareva, governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, takes out her phone and pulls up a photo of her house in Kiev with the word "killer" and dollar signs scrawled across an outside wall. Another piece of graffiti shows a piggy bank with the words "Russian pig."
