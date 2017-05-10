Portugal's Sobral wins Eurovision con...

Portugal's Sobral wins Eurovision contest with tender ballad

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday with a gentle romantic ballad that challenged the event's decades-long reputation for cheesy, glittery excess. Sobral sang his Amar Pelos Dois in a high, clear tenor accompanied by quiet strings and a piano.

