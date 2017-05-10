Portugal wins Eurovision for first time as Lucie Jones gets 111 points for UK
Salvador was crowned winner during a tense finale in Kiev, Ukraine, marking the first time Portugal has finished inside the top five in 53 years of taking part. Meanwhile the UK achieved its highest points haul in eight years with former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones receiving 111 for her performance of Never Give Up On You.
