Poland to seek extradition of Nazi collaborator in U.S.

Polish prosecutors say they're working on a request to extradict a Minnesota man accused of being a Nazi collaborator and war criminal Michael Karkoc, 98, was a commander in a SS-led Nazi unit that burned Polish villages and killed civilians during World War II Polish prosecutors are working on a request to extradict a Minnesota man they've accused of being a Nazi collaborator and war criminal. They say 98-year-old Michael Karkoc was a commander in a SS-led Nazi unit that burned Polish villages and killed civilians during the war.

