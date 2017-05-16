Poland to seek extradition of Nazi co...

Poland to seek extradition of Nazi collaborator in U.S.

Read more: Daily Mail

Polish prosecutors say they're working on a request to extradict a Minnesota man accused of being a Nazi collaborator and war criminal Michael Karkoc, 98, was a commander in a SS-led Nazi unit that burned Polish villages and killed civilians during World War II Polish prosecutors are working on a request to extradict a Minnesota man they've accused of being a Nazi collaborator and war criminal. They say 98-year-old Michael Karkoc was a commander in a SS-led Nazi unit that burned Polish villages and killed civilians during the war.

Chicago, IL

