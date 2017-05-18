Paul Ryan: I've never seen anythinglike leaked McCarthy recording

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Friday that he's "never seen anything like" the leaked recording on which House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy can be heard saying, supposedly jokingly, that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was paying then-GOP candidate Donald Trump and Rep. Dana Rohrabacher. In a story datelined from Kiev, Ukraine, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that McCarthy could be heard on a recording of a meeting from last summer saying "there's two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump" and punctuating his remark amid laughter from his GOP colleagues by adding "swear to God."

