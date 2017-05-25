Paul Manafort's Lucrative Ukraine Yea...

Paul Manafort's Lucrative Ukraine Years Are Central to the Russia Probe

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Mortgage Lender Implode-O-Meter

Until recently, Manafort had receded into the background as the uproar over Trump's firing of his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and then the FBI director, James Comey, began to shake the White House. But the Manafort story--a tale of pro-Russia players, political tradecraft and cunning financial maneuvers--has never gone away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mortgage Lender Implode-O-Meter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... May 13 Southern 11
News President Trump meets with Russian officials am... May 12 Ms Sassy 3
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May 4 About time 7
Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14) May 4 About time 5
News Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14) May 4 About time 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Microsoft
  2. Recession
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,449 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC