Over 1,000 Russian-speaking Jews atte...

Over 1,000 Russian-speaking Jews attend NY Leonard Cohen exhibition

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Jerusalem Post

WESTCHESTER, NY Inspired by Leonard Cohen's indelible mark on popular music, and proud of his Jewish Ukrainian ancestry, over 1,000 young Jews originally from the former Soviet Union gathered at a Limmud FSU conference here Friday for the unveiling of an exhibit honoring the late singer and writer. Dr. Yoel Rappel, who curated the exhibit, entitled "Leonard Cohen & Judaism" -- as well as a popular Eli Wiesel exhibition that has been presented in 11 countries over the past year by Limmud FSU -- said Cohen had strong Jewish roots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... May 13 Southern 11
News President Trump meets with Russian officials am... May 12 Ms Sassy 3
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May 4 About time 7
Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14) May 4 About time 5
News Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14) May 4 About time 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,010 • Total comments across all topics: 281,097,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC