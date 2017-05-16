Over 1,000 Russian-speaking Jews attend NY Leonard Cohen exhibition

WESTCHESTER, NY Inspired by Leonard Cohen's indelible mark on popular music, and proud of his Jewish Ukrainian ancestry, over 1,000 young Jews originally from the former Soviet Union gathered at a Limmud FSU conference here Friday for the unveiling of an exhibit honoring the late singer and writer. Dr. Yoel Rappel, who curated the exhibit, entitled "Leonard Cohen & Judaism" -- as well as a popular Eli Wiesel exhibition that has been presented in 11 countries over the past year by Limmud FSU -- said Cohen had strong Jewish roots.

