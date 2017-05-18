No Video Link With Yanukovych As Treason Trial Resumes In Kyiv

A Ukrainian court has resumed hearings in the treason trial of ex-President Viktor Yanukovych, but an expected video link with the fugitive former leader failed to materialize. At the start of the May 18 preliminary hearing in the Obolon ditsrict court in Kyiv, Yanukovych's lawyer Vitaliy Serdyuk asked Judge Vladyslav Devyatko to provide details on how a video link could be established.

