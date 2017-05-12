No Nazi's in 2017 Kiev? Ukraine Think...

No Nazi's in 2017 Kiev? Ukraine Thinks You are a Moron or a Fascist

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: OpEdNews

The flower of European values and democracy Petr Poroshenko, championed by Ukrainian ethnic Victoria Nuland as a model, has declared 2017 the Year of the UPA . Back in the wild and wooly 1930s to mid-40s, the Ukrainian nationalists UPA made a name for themselves as some of the most brutal prison guards and soldiers the German's had next to the Ustashe and Albanians in the Balkans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of Right Sector supporters rally in K... (Jul '15) Apr 26 About time 103
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... Apr 26 Truth 8
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr 25 About time 8
Forums removed Apr 20 Cassandra_ 22
News True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16) Apr 20 About time 174
News Nazis start another civil war, in western Ukrai... (Jul '15) Apr 20 About time 7
News The Center for Jewish History Announces January... Apr 20 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,544 • Total comments across all topics: 280,723,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC