No Nazi's in 2017 Kiev? Ukraine Thinks You are a Moron or a Fascist
The flower of European values and democracy Petr Poroshenko, championed by Ukrainian ethnic Victoria Nuland as a model, has declared 2017 the Year of the UPA . Back in the wild and wooly 1930s to mid-40s, the Ukrainian nationalists UPA made a name for themselves as some of the most brutal prison guards and soldiers the German's had next to the Ustashe and Albanians in the Balkans.
