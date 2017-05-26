May 26: $96.5M awarded to Salvation Army survivor | Little Pete's...
An arbitrator has awarded $95.6 million to Mariya Plekan, a Ukrainian immigrant who was the most seriously injured in the 2013 Salvation Army building collapse . Plekan's attorney, Andrew Stern, says that Plekan, who was buried beneath the rubble for 13 hours, suffered injuries so severe that she had to undergo a 'guillotine amputation,' the removal of the lower half of her body at the hips.
