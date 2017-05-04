Lucie Jones dons a golden dress ahead...

Lucie Jones dons a golden dress ahead of Eurovision final

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Golden girl: Former X Factor singer Lucie Jones dons a Grecian metallic gown in a kaleidoscopic dress rehearsal ahead of the Eurovision final And Lucie Jones is proving that she may have what it takes to go far in next week's competition. The Welsh singer, 26, shone in a gold dress during rehearsals in Kiev, Ukraine, on Sunday, ahead of the final on May 13. Golden girl: Lucie Jones shone in a gold Grecian-inspired dress on Sunday during rehearsals for the Eurovision Song Contest final in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 13 Her hair, which was partly pinned back, cascaded into classical ringlets over her shoulders and arms as she sang her heart out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... Fri Truth 10
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May 4 About time 7
Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14) May 4 About time 5
News Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14) May 4 About time 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
News Thousands of Right Sector supporters rally in K... (Jul '15) Apr 26 About time 103
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,931 • Total comments across all topics: 280,842,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC