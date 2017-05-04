Lucie Jones dons a golden dress ahead of Eurovision final

Golden girl: Former X Factor singer Lucie Jones dons a Grecian metallic gown in a kaleidoscopic dress rehearsal ahead of the Eurovision final And Lucie Jones is proving that she may have what it takes to go far in next week's competition. The Welsh singer, 26, shone in a gold dress during rehearsals in Kiev, Ukraine, on Sunday, ahead of the final on May 13. Golden girl: Lucie Jones shone in a gold Grecian-inspired dress on Sunday during rehearsals for the Eurovision Song Contest final in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 13 Her hair, which was partly pinned back, cascaded into classical ringlets over her shoulders and arms as she sang her heart out.

