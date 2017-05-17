Kiev reiterates commitment to peaceful settlement of E. Ukraine conflict
Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak on Tuesday reiterated Kiev's commitment to resolving the conflict in eastern regions through peaceful means, the defense ministry press service said in a statement. During talks in Berlin with Markus Ederer, state secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office, Poltorak said the key to ending the conflict lies in the political and diplomatic spheres, according to the statement.
