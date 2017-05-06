Kiev puts finishing touches to preparations for 2017 Eurovision Song Contest
NO REPORTER NARRATION With the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest set to kick off in just a few days, host city Kiev is rushing to complete the final touches on preparations for the international competition. Kiev has started welcoming Eurovision fans and set up food stalls, performance stages and big screens in the centre of the town which will broadcast the semi-finals and final next week.
