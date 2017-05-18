Israeli found unconscious in Uman

Israeli found unconscious in Uman

An 18-year-old haredi youth was found unconscious in a residential apartment near Rabbi Nachman's gravesite in Uman, Ukraine. Ukraine's Hatzalah said, "An Israeli youth was found unconscious, not breathing, and without a pulse in the apartment he was staying in."

