Isaiah Firebrace finds success in Europe after Eurovision

'It really surprised me': Isaiah Firebrace finds success in Europe as his Eurovision song Don't Come Easy hits top 50 in 13 countries He followed in the footsteps of Dami Im and Guy Sebastian when he competed in this year's Eurovision Song Contest. Since his incredible performance the 17-year-old's song Don't Come Easy has entered the top 50 charts in 13 countries, according to News.com.au .

