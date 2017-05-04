Is GUAM Making a Comeback?

Is GUAM Making a Comeback?

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: EurasiaNet

Prime ministers of Georgia, Ukraine, and Moldova, and the deputy prime minister of Azerbaijan, attend the GUAM Business Forum in Kyiv on March 27. During the March meeting, the GUAM group of nations appeared to try to move away from its former anti-Russian stance and embrace a more economic agenda. With its first high-level meeting since 2008, the GUAM group of nations - Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, and Moldova - is apparently trying to make a comeback.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... 18 hr Truth 10
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Thu About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) Thu About time 7
Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14) Thu About time 5
News Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14) Thu About time 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Thu About time 38
News Thousands of Right Sector supporters rally in K... (Jul '15) Apr 26 About time 103
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,381 • Total comments across all topics: 280,804,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC