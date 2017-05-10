INSIGHT-Ex-rebel leaders detail role ...

INSIGHT-Ex-rebel leaders detail role played by Putin aide in east Ukraine

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Top-level Kremlin advisor Vladislav Surkov speaks before Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev's last annual state of the nation address at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2011. FILE PHOTO: Head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Alexander Zakharchenko leaves after the first session of the new local parliament in Donetsk, Ukraine, November 14, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... May 5 Truth 10
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May 4 About time 7
Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14) May 4 About time 5
News Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14) May 4 About time 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
News Thousands of Right Sector supporters rally in K... (Jul '15) Apr 26 About time 103
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,962 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC