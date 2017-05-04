In Ukraine, feeling grows that the east is lost to Russia

FILE In this Tuesday, March 7, 2017, file photo people cross a check point guarded by separatists rebels between Ukrainian government controlled and rebel controlled areas at the village of Luhanska, In the early months of 2017 the Ukrainian government has moved to isolate eastern Ukraine by blocking trade and shutting off supplies of electricity and gas, after years of fighting and about 10,000 deaths Ukraine seems to be accepting the region is de facto occupied by Russia.

