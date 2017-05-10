Iceland out of Eurovision

Iceland is out of the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev, Ukraine, RUV reports. Iceland's contribution, the song Paper, performed by singer Svala Bjorgvinsdottir, did not make it through the cut-off last night, when 18 nations competed in the first semi-final for the right to participate in the Grand Final on Saturday.

