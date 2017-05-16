Homophobic Protesters Interrupted the...

Homophobic Protesters Interrupted the IDAHOT March in Kherson, Ukraine

19 hrs ago

In the Ukrainian city of Kherson, a small group of LGBTQ activists and supporters organized an equality march for the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia . The demonstrators marched in support of equality across all lines, be they racial, gender or sexual orientation.

Chicago, IL

