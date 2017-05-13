Here's everything you need to know ab...

Here's everything you need to know about Eurovision 2017

Another year, another Eurovision Song Contest and as the 2017 competition draws closer here's everything you need to know about Europe's favourite musical guilty pleasure. Former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones is representing the UK on stage in Kiev, Ukraine, with Never Give Up On You.

