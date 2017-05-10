Firebrace an outside Eurovision chance

Australia's young Eurovision hope Isaiah Firebrace faces an uphill battle to take out the global song contest, with Italy's Francesco Gabbani widely picked as favourite. Firebrace, 17, from Moama in the NSW Riverina, qualified earlier this week for Saturday's final in Kiev, Ukraine with his performance of Don't Come Easy.

Chicago, IL

