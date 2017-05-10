Firebrace an outside Eurovision chance
Australia's young Eurovision hope Isaiah Firebrace faces an uphill battle to take out the global song contest, with Italy's Francesco Gabbani widely picked as favourite. Firebrace, 17, from Moama in the NSW Riverina, qualified earlier this week for Saturday's final in Kiev, Ukraine with his performance of Don't Come Easy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|May 5
|Truth
|10
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|May 4
|About time
|7
|Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14)
|May 4
|About time
|5
|Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14)
|May 4
|About time
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Thousands of Right Sector supporters rally in K... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|About time
|103
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC