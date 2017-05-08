Female law partners sue over lower pay

Seattle Times

By all accounts, Mary Yelenick had a stellar career at Chadbourne & Parke, the New York law firm where she spent 35 years, rising to the position of chairwoman for the product-liability practice. But in March she joined a lawsuit brought by a colleague, Kerrie Campbell, that accused the firm of sex discrimination and pay inequity.

Chicago, IL

