Female law partners sue over lower pay
By all accounts, Mary Yelenick had a stellar career at Chadbourne & Parke, the New York law firm where she spent 35 years, rising to the position of chairwoman for the product-liability practice. But in March she joined a lawsuit brought by a colleague, Kerrie Campbell, that accused the firm of sex discrimination and pay inequity.
