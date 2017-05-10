Eurovision Song Contest: Everything y...

Eurovision Song Contest: Everything you need to know about UK's entry Lucie Jones

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Hellomagazine.com

Lucie Jones has been selected as the lucky candidate to represent the United Kingdom at this year's Eurovision Song Contest . The former X Factor hopeful will fly the flag for Britain at the European music festival event, performing a track called Never Give Up on You at the event in Kiev, Ukraine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hellomagazine.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... May 5 Truth 10
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May 4 About time 7
Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14) May 4 About time 5
News Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14) May 4 About time 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
News Thousands of Right Sector supporters rally in K... (Jul '15) Apr 26 About time 103
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,252 • Total comments across all topics: 280,912,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC