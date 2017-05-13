Eurovision Live Stream: Watch The Grand Final Of The Song Contest Online Free

Let your heart sing! The grand final of the 62nd annual Eurovision Song Contest is finally here, and the best 26 musicians will try out their luck on May 13. Who will walk away with the prize? Watch all the action online from our live stream at 3pm ET! Prepare to be wowed! The grand final of the 62nd annual Eurovision Song Contest, which is a legendary international TV song competition, is taking place on May 13. It's certainly going to be an event to behold in Kiev, Ukraine, as musicians from all over the world will be taking the stage. Performing a song that's no longer than three minutes, each person will be tested by having to stand out of the crowd with no live instruments.

