Eurovision hopeful Lucie Jones backed...

Eurovision hopeful Lucie Jones backed by Liam Payne and baby Bear

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: ContactMusic.com

Lucie Jones has revealed her bid to win the 'Eurovision Song Contest' for the UK has the full backing of One Direction star Liam Payne and his newborn baby son Bear - his first child with girlfriend Cheryl. 'Eurovision Song Contest' hopeful Lucie Jones has revealed her bid to win is being backed by Liam Payne and his newborn son baby Bear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ContactMusic.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... Fri Truth 10
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May 4 About time 7
Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14) May 4 About time 5
News Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14) May 4 About time 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
News Thousands of Right Sector supporters rally in K... (Jul '15) Apr 26 About time 103
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,849 • Total comments across all topics: 280,824,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC