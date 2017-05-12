Eurovision finalists include the gori...

Eurovision finalists include the gorilla song but, alas, not Braid Man

Sprinkle the sequins, spark up the disco lights and get ready for battle - it's time for the Eurovision Song Contest, a celebration of kitsch and cheesy pop with an undercurrent of politics and patriotism. More than a singing contest, it's diplomacy in dancing shoes.

