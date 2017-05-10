Eurovision final: Isaiah Firebrace lights up the stage

Backed by a shower of fireworks and an avalanche of audience affection for a new kid on the block, Australia's Eurovision Song Contest entrant Isaiah Firebrace has lit up the stage in the Ukrainian capital Kiev. With the votes from the professional juries representing 41 other competing countries already locked in, our fate in the 62-year-old song competition which stops Europe now rests with the votes of fans around the world.

