Eurovision final: Isaiah Firebrace lights up the stage
Backed by a shower of fireworks and an avalanche of audience affection for a new kid on the block, Australia's Eurovision Song Contest entrant Isaiah Firebrace has lit up the stage in the Ukrainian capital Kiev. With the votes from the professional juries representing 41 other competing countries already locked in, our fate in the 62-year-old song competition which stops Europe now rests with the votes of fans around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bendigo Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|13 hr
|Southern
|11
|President Trump meets with Russian officials am...
|Fri
|Ms Sassy
|3
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|May 4
|About time
|7
|Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14)
|May 4
|About time
|5
|Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14)
|May 4
|About time
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC