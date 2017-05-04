Eurovision 'Drag Queen' Hits Sour Note In Conservative Montenegro
Slavko Kalezic is looking to win this year's Eurovision Song Contest with a tune and look that break many taboos in his native Montenegro. If Slavko Kalezic's entry struck a chord with the judges who gave him the nod to represent Montenegro in this year's Eurovision Song Contest, the provocative performer has hit a sour note among some fellow Montenegrins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|Fri
|Truth
|10
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Thu
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|Thu
|About time
|7
|Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14)
|Thu
|About time
|5
|Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14)
|Thu
|About time
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Thu
|About time
|38
|Thousands of Right Sector supporters rally in K... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|About time
|103
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC