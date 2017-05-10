Eurovision BREXIT: UK actually suffered one of WORST results - " and...
Lucie Jones put on a golden performance with her song Never Give Up On You which saw the former X Factor star receive a huge ovation from fans in Kiev, Ukraine. And although Britain slipped onto the dreaded right hand side of the results table as Portugal took a historic victory, there were many reasons to be satisfied with our results.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|Sat
|Southern
|11
|President Trump meets with Russian officials am...
|May 12
|Ms Sassy
|3
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|May 4
|About time
|7
|Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14)
|May 4
|About time
|5
|Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14)
|May 4
|About time
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC