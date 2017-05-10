Eurovision BREXIT: UK actually suffered one of WORST results - " and...

Eurovision BREXIT: UK actually suffer...

Lucie Jones put on a golden performance with her song Never Give Up On You which saw the former X Factor star receive a huge ovation from fans in Kiev, Ukraine. And although Britain slipped onto the dreaded right hand side of the results table as Portugal took a historic victory, there were many reasons to be satisfied with our results.

