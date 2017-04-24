Eurovision 2017: Azerbaijan among fav...

Eurovision 2017: Azerbaijan among favorites

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Today.Az

Azerbaijan's representative at Eurovision Song Contest 2017, Dihaj will perform her entry song 'Skeletons' in the first semifinal of the contest on May 9. The annual poll of oikotimes.com with annually predictions of 80% in the semi finals and obvious correct approach to the winners in Eurovision, has announced the results of voting. Following the votes at oikotimes.com that involved more than 7,500 thousand voters, Azerbaijan is in the TOP 3 countries that will reach the final of the song contest, Trend Life reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of Right Sector supporters rally in K... (Jul '15) Apr 26 About time 103
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... Apr 26 Truth 8
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr 25 About time 8
Forums removed Apr 20 Cassandra_ 22
News True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16) Apr 20 About time 174
News Nazis start another civil war, in western Ukrai... (Jul '15) Apr 20 About time 7
News The Center for Jewish History Announces January... Apr 20 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,696,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC