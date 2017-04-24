Eurovision 2017: Azerbaijan among favorites

Azerbaijan's representative at Eurovision Song Contest 2017, Dihaj will perform her entry song 'Skeletons' in the first semifinal of the contest on May 9. The annual poll of oikotimes.com with annually predictions of 80% in the semi finals and obvious correct approach to the winners in Eurovision, has announced the results of voting. Following the votes at oikotimes.com that involved more than 7,500 thousand voters, Azerbaijan is in the TOP 3 countries that will reach the final of the song contest, Trend Life reported.

