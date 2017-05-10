During 9 months of the current MY, Uk...

During 9 months of the current MY, Ukraine produced over 1.5 mln tonnes of flour - expert

During nine months of 2016/17 MY, Ukraine officially produced nearly 1.527 mln tonnes of wheat flour, against 1.526 mln tonnes in the same period last season, declared the Adviser to the Chairman at Agrarian Fund PJSC, Sergei Sakirkin. According to him, Ukraine continues decreasing a number of enterprises, which provide balances about grain processing volumes in current MY.

Chicago, IL

