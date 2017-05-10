Donald Trump meets with Russian offic...

Donald Trump meets with Russian officials amid James Comey scandal

Beset with Russia problems since his election, President Trump met for the first time Wednesday with top Russian officials and emerged pledging better relations with Moscow, while accusations mounted that he fired the FBI director to thwart an investigation into his campaign's Kremlin ties. The president's Oval Office meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak, the latter a source of some of Mr. Trump 's troubles, did not address accusations of Russian tampering in the U.S. presidential election, Mr. Lavrov said later.

